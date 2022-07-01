Independent Wealth Network Inc. Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $513.63 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.36. The company has a market cap of $481.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

