Independent Wealth Network Inc. Lowers Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 132,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 19.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 21,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN opened at $277.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.63 and a 200-day moving average of $327.04. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.03.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

