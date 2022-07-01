Independent Wealth Network Inc. Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,386 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 203,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,279,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,930,000 after acquiring an additional 450,982 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 18,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.59. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.31%.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

