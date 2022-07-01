Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases New Stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth $1,351,000. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $2.14 on Friday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 112.18% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Clover Health Investments Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

