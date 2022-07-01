Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,280 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 225,579 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $4,031,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 288.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 772,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 573,251 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.84. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

In related news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,831,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,035,102.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $105,165.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,028,015.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 257,753 shares of company stock worth $1,561,711. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

