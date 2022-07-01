Independent Wealth Network Inc. Takes Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.42.

NYSE:ENB opened at $42.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

