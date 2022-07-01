InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INMD. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.81. InMode has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.12.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 10.1% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in InMode by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,695 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $58,842,000 after purchasing an additional 394,066 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at $1,469,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

