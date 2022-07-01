InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of IHT opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 million, a PE ratio of 96.03 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.65.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)
