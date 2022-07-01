Insider Buying: Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Major Shareholder Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch purchased 35,000 shares of Meta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of 1.30 per share, with a total value of 45,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,948,242 shares in the company, valued at 2,532,714.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ MMAT opened at 1.03 on Friday. Meta Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of 0.98 and a 12-month high of 8.00. The stock has a market cap of $305.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of 1.49 and a 200 day moving average of 1.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Meta Materials by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 85,440 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 544.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 67,190 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

