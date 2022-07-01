Insider Selling: Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Director Sells 17,610 Shares of Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $206,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 2,819.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter worth $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Altimmune by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

