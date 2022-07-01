Insider Selling: Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Insider Sells £64,000 in Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Rating) insider Andrew Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($3.93), for a total value of £64,000 ($78,517.97).

Shares of CHG opened at GBX 315 ($3.86) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 342.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 315.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £891.99 million and a P/E ratio of 19.44. Chemring Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 246.88 ($3.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 383.50 ($4.70).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

CHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Chemring Group from GBX 355 ($4.36) to GBX 360 ($4.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chemring Group from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 360 ($4.42) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

