Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,874,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $153,600.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $256,200.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $301,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $291,200.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 182.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

