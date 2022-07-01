Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ISPO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Inspirato from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an inline rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Inspirato alerts:

NASDAQ:ISPO opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36. Inspirato has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $108.00.

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $82.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Inspirato will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Inspirato in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Inspirato in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. W Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inspirato in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,477,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Inspirato in the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000.

About Inspirato (Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.