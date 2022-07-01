Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,060 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.4% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

INTC stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.