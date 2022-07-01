Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,933 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $37.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

