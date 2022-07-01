Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.72.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.