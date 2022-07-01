Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Raised by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,053 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

INTC opened at $37.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.