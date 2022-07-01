Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lifted by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,368 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.6% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after buying an additional 3,500,399 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.72.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

