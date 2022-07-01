Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives $28.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

ICPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $88.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $3,575,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $970,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $751,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

