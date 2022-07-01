International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 90.7% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 977,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,047,000 after buying an additional 99,982 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $141.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $147.50.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.