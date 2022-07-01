International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Lowered to $37.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IP. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of IP stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.23.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in International Paper by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.