International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Given New C$18.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on International Petroleum from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on International Petroleum from SEK 145 to SEK 160 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of IPCFF opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35. International Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

