Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 772 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,832,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $385.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $394.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.83. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

