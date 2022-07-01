Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

NASDAQ KBWB opened at $51.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.78. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $76.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

