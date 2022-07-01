Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Acquired by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $751,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter.

XMMO opened at $71.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $97.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.21.

