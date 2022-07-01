IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $277.80.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $216.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.57.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 64,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in IQVIA by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 975,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,543,000 after acquiring an additional 118,139 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

