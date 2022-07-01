IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.57 on Thursday. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $40.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.55% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 5.6% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

