IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.57 on Thursday. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $40.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.55% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
