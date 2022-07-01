iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $111.73 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.97.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.