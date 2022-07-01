iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Holdings Trimmed by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.48. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

