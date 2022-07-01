iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,688,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,693,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 556.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 120,147 shares in the last quarter. Signify Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,387,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,174,000.

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $51.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.77. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $76.39.

