iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,227 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,449,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,629,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,537,000 after purchasing an additional 839,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,847,000 after purchasing an additional 490,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $80.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

