iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kabouter Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 1,130,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,575 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,149,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,883,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,996,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,645,000 after purchasing an additional 242,756 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,226,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $54.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.98.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

