iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Raised by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,755 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,942,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,545 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,873,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,158,000 after buying an additional 279,303 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

