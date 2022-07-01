iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
EEMA opened at $68.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a twelve month low of $64.43 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.53.
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.
