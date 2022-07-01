iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EEMA opened at $68.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a twelve month low of $64.43 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.53.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

