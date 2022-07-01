iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJV. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:EWJV opened at $23.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.