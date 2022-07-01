iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:QAT) Shares Up 0.5%

iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:QAT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.91 and last traded at $20.91. Approximately 7,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 33,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63.

