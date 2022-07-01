iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,100,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $207.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.87. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $199.56 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.