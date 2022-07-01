iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,502 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $169.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.66. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

