iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,877,000 after purchasing an additional 902,241 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,571,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,169,000 after purchasing an additional 873,805 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,623,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,240,000 after purchasing an additional 614,039 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,714,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,199,000.

Shares of IWY opened at $125.24 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $176.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.42 and a 200-day moving average of $149.00.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

