iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $349.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $395.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.66. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

