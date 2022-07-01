iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Lessened by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.84. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

