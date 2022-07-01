Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Isoray stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.29. Isoray has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Isoray will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

