ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ITV. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 95 ($1.17) to GBX 85 ($1.04) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 64 ($0.79) to GBX 66 ($0.81) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.14) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 114 ($1.40).

ITV stock opened at GBX 65.26 ($0.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 63.36 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 130.90 ($1.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76.

In other news, insider Andrew Cosslett bought 301,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £208,303.41 ($255,555.65). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 3,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £2,602.38 ($3,192.71).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

