ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives GBX 114 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 114 ($1.40).
ITV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ITV from GBX 95 ($1.17) to GBX 85 ($1.04) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.09) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.14) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday.
In related news, insider Andrew Cosslett purchased 301,889 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £208,303.41 ($255,555.65). Also, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,943 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £2,602.38 ($3,192.71).
ITV Company Profile (Get Rating)
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
