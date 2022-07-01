ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives GBX 114 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 114 ($1.40).

ITV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ITV from GBX 95 ($1.17) to GBX 85 ($1.04) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.09) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.14) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday.

Get ITV alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Cosslett purchased 301,889 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £208,303.41 ($255,555.65). Also, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,943 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £2,602.38 ($3,192.71).

ITV stock opened at GBX 65.26 ($0.80) on Tuesday. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.36 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.90 ($1.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 70.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 90.15.

ITV Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.