Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires 237 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cabot by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $63.79 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average of $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.99 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.78%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,999. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

