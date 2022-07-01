Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $338,000 Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,941,000 after acquiring an additional 81,396 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.41.

ENPH stock opened at $195.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.05. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.