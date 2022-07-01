Jackson Square Capital LLC Makes New $331,000 Investment in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRS. StockNews.com raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

CRS opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $44.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.73.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.40%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

