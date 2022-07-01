Jackson Square Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 981 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $213.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.82.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.