Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases 953 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,068,000 after buying an additional 2,834,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 531.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,500 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $61,135,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other Kraft Heinz news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Kraft Heinz Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.