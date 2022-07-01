Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 109 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 302,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $293.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $287.93 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.92 and a 200-day moving average of $423.08.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

